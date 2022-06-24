Actor Sean Penn Mocked for Attending January 6 Hearing: ‘It’s All a Show’ Complete with Hollywood Actors

None other than left-wing activist Hollywood actor Sean Penn was seen at the show trial that is the January 6 committee hearings this week.

While it’s not exactly clear why Sean Penn attended the hearings, photos of the actor in the chamber began circulating on social media Thursday. The RNC blasted, saying “It’s all a show, so it makes sense Hollywood actors showed up.”

It's all a show, so it makes sense Hollywood actors showed up https://t.co/ok9FyhvLzG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2022

Sean Penn told CNN that he attended the hearings “to observe” as “just another citizen.”

“I think we all saw what happened on January 6, and now we’re looking to see if justice comes on the other side of it,” Penn said.

Sean Penn has been frequently critical of what happened on January 6, tweeting out in the wake of the riot, “Hell hath no fury like a narcissist scorned.”

Hell hath no fury like a narcissist scorned. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 6, 2021

In recent days, Sean Penn has taken up Ukraine as his major cause, even though he has rubbed shoulders in the past with despots like Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez. When visiting the war-torn country to shoot a documentary recently, Penn said that “our soul as America is lost” if we do not join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Penn said.

“President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”