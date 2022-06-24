Actress Rosanna Arquette Says Supreme Court Overturning Roe v Wade Is ‘The Death of America’

Left-wing actress Rosanna Arquette said the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade: on Friday is “the Death of America,” and claimed that the Court rules on “guns being allowed like the Wild West” a day before it “obliterated women’s rights.”

“The death of America,” Rosanna Arquette tweeted on Friday.

The death of America — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 24, 2022

“It’s not a coincidence the supreme courts ruling on Guns being allowed like the Wild West came the day before they have obliterated womens rights to our own bodies . Evil,” the actress added in a follow-up tweet.

It’s not a coincidence the supreme courts ruling on Guns being allowed like the Wild West came the day before they have obliterated womens rights to our own bodies . Evil . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 24, 2022

The Pulp Fiction star was reacting to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Arquette was also commenting on the Court issuing a rare decision involving constitutional gun rights on Thursday, in which it ruled that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public — in a major victory for advocates of the Second Amendment.

The Hollywood elite and other left-wing activists are having a major meltdown in the wake of the Supreme Court’s life-saving ruling.

Similarly, comedian Billy Eichner attacked Christians in an all-caps Twitter tirade on Friday, declaring, “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU.”

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

