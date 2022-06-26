Live Updates: Celebrities Mourn End of Roe v. Wade, Rage at Conservatives

Hollywood creatives and other celebrities continue to emote and lament the Supreme Court’s overturning of its 1972 abortion decision Roe v. Wade two days after the court handed down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

All times eastern.

10:17 AM — Documentary filmmaker Jeremy Newberger suspects some men who were not involved in deciding the constitutionality of declaring a federal right to dismember innocent unborn children for convenience’s sake may have procured abortions. Curious! He is very intelligent.

You know Trump is sitting in a Mar-A-Lago cigar room right now, celebrating, with a bunch of men who have probably bought their girlfriends more abortions than jewelry. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 25, 2022

10:12 AM — Director Rob Reiner thinks Democrats should “kill the filibuster” to pass laws enshrining a “right” to dismember innocent unborn children (and, somehow, that they have a chance of keeping the House of Representatives this November):

I support President Biden, but I couldn’t disagree more with his position on saving the filibuster. If you care about reproductive rights, voting rights, or getting anything done, we have to hold the House, add 2 seats in the Senate, and kill the filibuster. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 26, 2022

10:09 AM — Pop star Cher with the “if men could get pregnant, they’d also choose to dismember an innocent unborn child” take:

If Every time Men Had Sex,

They Risked Death, Physical Disability,A Life Altering Interruption In Their Education,Or Career, & The Sudden Life Long

Responsibility For Another

Human Being,I Think

They’d Expect A Choice

In The Matter — Cher (@cher) June 26, 2022

9:45 AM — Pop star Pink tells people with differing politics to “NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN.”

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

9:40 AM — Model and infomercial spokeswoman Daisy Fuentes accuses Republicans of going Communist.