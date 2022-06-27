Pop Singer Pink Mocked After Demanding Pro-Lifers Boycott Her Music: ‘I Accept Your Terms’

“She still makes music?”

Social media users eviscerated pop star Pink for demanding that pro-lifers boycott her music in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday. “I accept your terms,” one individual replied.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?” Pink tweeted on Saturday.

The “Blow Me” singer’s demand was quickly met with mockery by social media users, who commented that she is not as relevant as she believes.

Honey girl the only hit you ever had was off the back of Patti LaBelle on that hoochie ass remix of “Lady Marmalade”. The rest of your songs are some sad sacks of bubblegum pop that no one listens to other than Tayler Swift. — Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) June 27, 2022

Imagine being so arrogant, that you think this tweet holds any value to any person in the real world… Literally no one cares about your music insofar that this will have any impact on anyone. You’re nowhere near as important as you think you are — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) June 26, 2022

“I accept your terms,” reacted rapper Bryson Gray, whose “Let’s Go Brandon” song mocking President Joe Biden soared to #1 on the iTunes Charts in October, and ranked above pop superstar Adele’s latest single.

I accept your terms. https://t.co/NGZhvftbJr — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) June 27, 2022

Your last really good song was "Who Knew" in 2006, so yeah, we're good. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 26, 2022

She still makes music? https://t.co/0X7PRduU5s — Cassandra. PETA KILLS ANIMALS (@CassandraRules) June 27, 2022

“I don’t really think anyone who thinks deeply about anything listens to your ‘music’ so we good,” one Twitter user commented.

“No loss, her music sucks,” another tweeted.

“Lol no one listens now,” another Twitter user laughed.

“She makes it sound like that’s some kind of punishment,” one quipped.

“I have no idea who you are,” another wrote.

Who are you? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2022

Are you a singer? — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) June 27, 2022

“This ‘P!nk’ person hasn’t had a hit song since the Obama administration and is currently freaking out at everyone on Twitter over politics,” comic artist Ethan Van Sciver reacted.

“I’m dying laughing. People are like, ‘Are you a singer?’ And she gets madder,” he then pointed out.

This "P!nk" person hasn't had a hit song since the Obama administration and is currently freaking out at everyone on Twitter over politics. I'm dying laughing. People are like, "Are you a singer?" And she gets madder. https://t.co/vJ6HbgjmtA — COMICARTISTPRO SECRETS (@EthanVanSciver) June 27, 2022

The “Please Don’t Leave Me” singer did, in fact, appear to take offense to the responses questioning her relevance, as she became consumed with replying to her critics, and proceeded to get into Twitter arguments with various social media users.

And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you’re out of touch- so ask your kids…. Oh wait- you can’t. They hate you. — P!nk (@Pink) June 26, 2022

“I bet you and your stupid irrelevant friends wake up in the morning and look in the mirror and say, ‘how can my shitty miserable existence just be this? How do I take other women down with me? Cause my life fucking sucks,'” the “Bad Influence” singer cried out in another tweet.

You sound like a dumbass. I bet you and your stupid irrelevant friends wake up in the morning and look in the mirror and say,”how can my shitty miserable existence just be this? How do I take other women down with me?Cause my life fucking sucks” you’re welcome for your 10 minutes https://t.co/kgm0wuYoRv — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

“You’re like the guy that doesn’t get picked for the team saying he wasn’t even trying you fucking loser,” Pink said to another Twitter user, who told her, “I can’t name one of your crappy songs.”

Then WHY ARE YOU ON MY TWITTER?!?! You’re like the guy that doesn’t get picked for the team saying he wasn’t even trying you fucking loser. https://t.co/ubKFh7TAXU — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

If you’re replying to my tweet whilst telling me how irrelevant I am….. hmmmmmmmmmmmm — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The life-saving decision caused celebrities to have a collective meltdown, unleashing unhinged tirades on social media.

