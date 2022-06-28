When it comes to the basics of biology, Bette Midler has not exactly proven to be the sharpest tool in the shed. During the height of the baby formula crisis, she sparked tremendous backlash on social media when she suggested that women just try breastfeeding instead completely oblivious to the bodily challenges that new mothers often face far beyond their control.
 “TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s Free and Available on Demand,” Bette Midler said.