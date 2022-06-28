Far-left singer and Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler took her abortion activism to a bizarre extreme on Monday when she advised women to “save the sperm” next time they have sex with a man.

“Hi, ladies; just a brief note to remind you to ‘Save the Sperm’ next time you have sex, so that if you get pregnant, you have the evidence to SUE and WIN 18 years of child support!” Midler advised.

Given that any standard paternity test can determine the father of a baby, which can then be used in a court of law to obtain child support, Midler’s recommendation makes little sense or carries any level of practicality.

Per Nolo.com:

Today, a simple blood test is often all the court needs to establish paternity. DNA or other blood tests are typically 99.9% accurate at determining the child’s biological father. If a court establishes paternity, the judge will order the father to pay child support for the child and grant him custody or visitation rights.

When it comes to the basics of biology, Bette Midler has not exactly proven to be the sharpest tool in the shed. During the height of the baby formula crisis, she sparked tremendous backlash on social media when she suggested that women just try breastfeeding instead completely oblivious to the bodily challenges that new mothers often face far beyond their control. “TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s Free and Available on Demand,” Bette Midler said.

Midler also warned “Gays” that they will soon be next in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.