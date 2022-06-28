Left Pushes Vaccines on Children: ‘Elmo Got the COVID Vaccine Today’

The famed Sesame Street character Elmo on Tuesday announced on social media that he, too, got vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus, telling children “Elmo’s doctor said the vaccine would help keep Elmo healthy.”

“Elmo got the COVID vaccine today, just like Elmo’s mommy and daddy!” a social media update from Elmo’s official Twitter account read. “Elmo’s daddy had a lot of questions, but Elmo’s doctor said the vaccine would help keep Elmo healthy, and all of Elmo’s friends and family too!” it added, using the hashtag, #CaringForEachOther.

“You were super duper today, getting your COVID vaccine Elmo,” Elmo’s father said in Sesame Street clip posted to social media before seemingly talking to parents.

“I had a lot of questions about Elmo getting the COVID vaccine. Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice,” Elmo’s father said. “I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

Sesame Street’s most recent vaccine pitch follows the U.S approval of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines for children under the age of five. The DeSantis administration is among those who has raised concerns over the vaccine for children as young as six months. As a result, the Florida does not recommend it, although parents can still obtain the vaccine through their doctor.

“I would just caution people look at the actual data in the clinical trial,” DeSantis said during a press conference last week.

“It is the weakest possible data that you could possibly see — very small number of people. What the recommendation is from them doesn’t even track the outcomes,” he said, urging parents to “ask their pediatricians, they can ask their doctors what’s the evidence of protection against severe disease.”

“There was none in the clinical trial. … but for us … there is no proven benefit to … a baby with an mRNA,” he said. “So that’s why our recommendation is against it.”

“That’s different than prohibiting the use in Florida, which we don’t have the authority to do. And quite frankly, you know, we’re confident people can make their own judgments,” he added.

Notably, a recent YouGov/CBS News poll found that just 37 percent believe the coronavirus outbreak should be a “high priority” item, as Americans are far more focused on inflation and the economy.