Watch: CBS ‘Late Late Show’ Host James Corden Trashes America in England

James Corden, host of CBS’s Late Late Show, used a trip back to his UK homeland Monday to lash out at the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying he was “outraged and devastated.”

He argued basic human rights were “wiped out in a moment” by what he termed politically motivated justices.

The CBS show will air a special week of broadcasts from London through to Thursday, which will mark its first episodes in the capital in three years.

In a promo video uploaded to the YouTube account, the former Londoner blasted the justices claiming their decision “endangers millions upon millions” of women’s lives, adding his voice to others from the entertainment industry elites.

“A woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body, wiped out in a moment,” Corden said, standing alongside the Thames River opposite the Houses of Parliament to compare British abortion laws to the new ones deemed in the U.S. by the reversal of Roe.

Watch below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In the land of the American dream — the land of the free, a country which prides itself on the protection of an individual’s liberties — we move instantly back to a dark age where a court has imposed a minority political view on a country for decades to come,” the talk show host said.

Corden, who is raising his family in the U.S., said he is still “struggling to get his head around this.”

“To say that I’m outraged and devastated would be an understatement,” he lamented. “It’s incomprehensible that in 2022, we should even have to say out loud that women should be entitled to control their own lives and bodies, let alone live in a country that won’t allow it.”

The Late Late Show will film at Freemasons’ Hall in London all this week.