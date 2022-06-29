Wanda Sykes Attacks Middle America over Roe Reversal: ‘The Country Is No Longer a Democracy’

Comedian Wanda Sykes trashed middle America during her appearance Monday on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, arguing red states in the “middle” of the country are to blame for the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“It’s no longer majority rule,” she said, apparently forgetting that the Supreme Court doesn’t decide cases based on popular opinion. She also said states like California and New York should decide matters of national importance because they have the most people.

Wanda Sykes flaunted her woefully inept grasp of American government while chatting with host Stephen Colbert on Monday.

“It’s like the country is no longer a democracy, right?” she said. “It’s no longer majority rule.”

She then blamed red states in middle America.

“The problem is that middle stuff — it’s those states in the middle, that red stuff,” she said. “Why do they get to tell us what to do, when the majority of us live in New York, California?”

Sykes claimed that people in California are “footing the bill” for the rest of the country and should therefore be allowed to dictate national matters.

“If I’m footing the bill, know your position,” she said. “If I say, ‘Hey, let’s go out to dinner,’ you don’t get to pick the restaurant. Just shut up and eat.”

