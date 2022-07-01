Joe Biden to Award Denzel Washington with Medal of Freedom

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Freedom to actor Denzel Washington.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor to award people for their contributions to public society.

Washington will be the only actor recognized by Biden in 2022 for the Medal of Freedom.

The star of many popular action and drama films, Washington has won two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes.

In 2016, Washington won the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes ceremony which featured a montage of many of the best roles of his career.

Washington is a man of deep personal faith, telling a crowd of Christian men in 2021 about the importance of praying daily and serving their fellow man.

“The world has changed,” Washington said. “What is our role as a man? The John Wayne formula is not quite a fit right now. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God’s gift to us as men. We have to cherish that, not abuse it.”

He also encouraged men to continue praying to God.

“Stay on your knees. Watch me, but listen to God,” he said. “I hope that the words in my mouth and the meditation of my heart are pleasing in God’s sight, but I’m human. I’m just like you.”