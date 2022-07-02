‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Planning Nationwide Sex Strike, Pro-Abortion Protest: ‘Shut It Down!’

Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis is planning a nationwide pro-abortion protests, proclaiming, “And there will be no [sex] that day. Shut it down.”

Lewis, who voiced Mama Odie in the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, was at Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana — after helping Disney Parks announce their newest ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by the film — where she told People of a recent post she shared in reaction to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.

“Go to my page and watch me, Lizzo and Tiffany sing about it,” she said. “I didn’t do that for a picture with Lizzo. I want her to get her peers out to vote. I want Cardi B and Nicky [Minaj] and P. Diddy to get the millennials to unite.”

The Instagram post Lewis was referring to features herself, left-wing pop star Lizzo, and comedian Tiffany Haddish singing “We’re here tonight, we’re fighting for our rights, where women won’t go back, especially if you’re black.”

Watch Below:

Lewis went on to tell People that there will be no sex on the day of the pro-abortion protests, adding “shut it down.”

“I’m telling you right now what I’m gonna do,” Lewis told People. “I am going to have a protest, I don’t care if it’s 500 or 1000 women, where we lay down on every freeway and block them all in every major city at rush hour. And there will be no [sex] that day. Shut it down.”

Pro-abortion protesters have already taken to the streets in cities across the country. In Los Angeles, California, unhinged protesters held up traffic on the highway, faced off against police, and issued expletives in public.

Lewis reportedly proceeded to get emotional when expressing her dismay over the reality that women will not be able to as easily kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America.

“I care,” Lewis said. “I care that the little girl down here who ain’t got nothing, isn’t going to know what to do with a baby. Not on my watch.”

Celebrities are having a collective meltdown over the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning abortion laws to state legislatures.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.