Pro-abortion protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Friday — and held up traffic on the highway — to express their support for the systematic killing of unborn children.

“This decision must not stand! Legal abortion on demand!” the protesters repeatedly chanted in the streets of the crime-ridden city of Los Angeles.

Watch Below:

“Do they not know abortion is and will remain legal in California?” one Twitter user reacted.

“Who wants to tell them that abortion will be legal in California and this ruling won’t affect a single woman living there,” another echoed.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion, and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Pro-abortion protesters in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles — encased in California, run by a Democrat governor — nonetheless took to the streets in droves.

Watch Below:

Thousands of protesters began to shut down the streets, and even stormed the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic.

After that, police were seen confronting pro-abortion protesters on the highway, ordering them to “Exit the freeway.”

The demonstrators reacted by chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” while one individual could be seen lying on the ground, dancing.

Watch Below:

In another video, police can be seen facing off against the protesters, while shouting and cursing commenced.

Watch Below:

Los Angeles is not the only city tormented by pro-abortion protests on Friday, as demonstrators were also seen taking to the streets of New York City, Washington, D.C., BostonNashville, Detroit, Columbus, and more.

