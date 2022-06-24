Pro-abortion protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Friday — and held up traffic on the highway — to express their support for the systematic killing of unborn children.

“This decision must not stand! Legal abortion on demand!” the protesters repeatedly chanted in the streets of the crime-ridden city of Los Angeles.

Watch Below:

BREAKING: PROTESTORS OVERTAKE FREEWAY, assault vehicles refusing to stop. THOUSANDS are now marching on the 110 Freeway North. pic.twitter.com/7K1oWUNnsE — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 25, 2022

“Do they not know abortion is and will remain legal in California?” one Twitter user reacted.

“Who wants to tell them that abortion will be legal in California and this ruling won’t affect a single woman living there,” another echoed.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion, and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

Pro-abortion protesters in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles — encased in California, run by a Democrat governor — nonetheless took to the streets in droves.

Watch Below:

The pro choice protest is now walking on to the freeway in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/5iGnSxHp1M — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) June 25, 2022

The crowd at the pro-abortion and pro-choice protest in Downtown Los Angeles is only growing bigger and bigger. pic.twitter.com/vxgMu1Ag93 — Vishal P. Singh (they/he) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@VPS_Reports) June 25, 2022

Thousands of protesters began to shut down the streets, and even stormed the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic.

protest marchers have shutdown the 110 fwy in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/AtrOe1Q66c — christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) June 25, 2022

Abortion right protesters face off again LAPD officers at Los Angeles Street and Aliso Ave near the entrance to the 101 freeway. pic.twitter.com/zqeW0HwOiJ — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) June 25, 2022

After that, police were seen confronting pro-abortion protesters on the highway, ordering them to “Exit the freeway.”

The demonstrators reacted by chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” while one individual could be seen lying on the ground, dancing.

Watch Below:

BREAKING: POLICE confront Protestors on FREEWAY, order they get off freeway immediately or face IMMEDIATE ARREST. pic.twitter.com/EvQLvwH4bC — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 25, 2022

In another video, police can be seen facing off against the protesters, while shouting and cursing commenced.

Watch Below:

LAPD officers prevent the group of pro-abortion protesters from proceeding on a street. They curse out the officers. pic.twitter.com/9gbYQKu7z9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Los Angeles is not the only city tormented by pro-abortion protests on Friday, as demonstrators were also seen taking to the streets of New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, Nashville, Detroit, Columbus, and more.

