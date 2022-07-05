Hollywood Sours On Biden: Debra Messing, Other Celebrity Backers Despair over Failed Agenda; Question the Point of Voting

President Joe Biden is reportedly losing the support of some of his most reliable cheerleaders — Hollywood celebrities who dutifully propagate White House talking points to their millions of social media followers.

In a recent White House call with dozens of celebrity Democratic backers, the mood was angry and despairing over the Biden administration’s inability to push its agenda forward, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade , according to a CNN report.

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing was especially angry, reportedly putting her buyer’s remorse on full display by yelling and claiming that she had gotten Biden elected. The left-wing actress demanded to know why she was being asked to do anything at all, saying there didn’t even seem to be a point to voting.

Others wondered why the call was happening at all, CNN reported.

"Debra Messing was fed up. The former "Will & Grace" star was among dozens of celebrity Democratic supporters and activists who joined a call with White House aides last Monday" Yeah… they actually began this piece with that paragraph.https://t.co/wYmcqn9HPT — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) July 5, 2022

The call doesn’t appear to have changed much. Later the same day, participants reportedly received a follow-up e-mail with a list of talking points to spread and suggestions of Biden speech clips to share on TikTok.

Debra Messing is one of the Democrats’ most reliable Hollywood cheerleaders and attack dogs, regularly railing against former President Donald Trump and his supporters. She has wished physical violence on Trump and has even spread fake news about the former president.

During the 2020 presidential race, the actress campaigned assiduously for Biden, describing him as “compassionate, decent, stable.”

She also called him “the man for this moment… He is EXACTLY what America needs now.”

Hollywood elites not only aggressively promoted Biden, they helped bankroll his 2020 campaign with lavish fundraisers that raised millions of dollars for the Biden-Harris ticket.

The vast majority of Americans now believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under President Biden as soaring inflation, out-of-control energy prices, supply chain breakdowns, and the likelihood of a deep recession have put American families on edge.

An Associated Press/NORC poll has found that 85 percent of Americans believe the country is heading down the wrong track, up 36 percent from January 2021, when President Biden assumed office.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com