Documentary filmmaker and gun control proponent Michael Moore published his idea for a new Second Amendment Sunday, and it features a ban on all semiautomatic firearms.

He announced his new amendment via Twitter:

My version of a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would repeal and replace the 2nd Amendment: THE 28th AMENDMENThttps://t.co/0SRexdqO9b — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 10, 2022

Moore posted his new amendment on this webpage, explaining that it would be the 28th Amendment and that it would repeal and replace the Second Amendment.

Moore’s news amendment erases any talk of a right to “keep and bear arms,” positing, instead, an “inalienable right to be kept safe from gun violence.”

The amendment outlines the in-depth background check that would be required for gun purchases:

All who seek a firearm will undergo a strict vetting process with a thorough background check, including the written and confidential approval of family members, spouses and ex-spouses and/or partners and ex-partners, co-workers and neighbors. A mental health check will also be required.

Moore’s amendment would raise the minimum purchase age for all firearms to 25 and would put a one-month waiting period in place. It would also mandate gun owner licensing and gun registration.

The “amendment” bans semiautomatic firearms and any non-semiautomatic firearm that can hold more than six rounds.

His amendment also puts ammunition under Congressional purview and makes clear that Congress will publish a list of the firearms that are legal to own. The list of approved firearms will be regularly revisited by Congress as the number of banned firearms changes.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.