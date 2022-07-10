‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin: ‘Quite Difficult’ to Wear Bras for Female Roles

Netflix’s The Crown star Emma Corrin says she feels “much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,'” adding that she struggled to wear bras while performing as female characters in films.

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” Corrin told Vogue.

The actress, who spoke to Vogue about gender identity and appeared on the magazine’s August 2022 cover, added that she “struggled” to wear bras for acting roles.

“I remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley and as Marion, but it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do,” Corrin said of starring in the films Lady Chatterley’s Lover and My Policeman.

“My dresser and I really had a laugh about me putting on these 1960s bras,” Corrin added.

Last year, the 26-year-old actress came out as “queer” on social media, which she said felt “scary and revealing,” according to a report by Daily Mail. Corrin also decided to go by “they/them” pronouns.

Corrin is just one of many celebrities to have recently decided to go by “they” and “them” pronouns.

Pop star Demi Lovato, Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith, singer and actress Janelle Monáe, and HBO Max’s And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez are a few of the latest celebrities to announce to their impressionable young fans that they are changing their pronouns.

The concept of gender fluidity has become an increasingly popular trend among young people in the wake of the entertainment industry, media outlets, and left-wing activists promulgating the notion and hyping transgenderism.

More and more young people are identifying as non-binary than ever. Research published by the Trevor Project last year found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as non-binary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as non-binary.

