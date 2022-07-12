Woke Fail: Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ Lands Emmy Nominations Despite Transgender Outcry

All the woke transgender protests against Dave Chappelle’s The Closer couldn’t scare off left-wing Hollywood from recognizing the show with two Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

The Closer, which streams on Netflix, scored an Emmy nomination in the category of outstanding pre-recorded variety special and another in the category of direction of a variety special for Stan Lathan.

The nominations stand in sharp contrast to the mainstream media’s universally negative coverage of the show and the many protests from transgender activists who accused the comedian of bigotry.

Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of the show, demanding the streamer yank the program from its service.

Transgender Netflix employees also released a list of demands of senior management, including a call for more transgender and “non-binary” content and more trans personnel at the highest levels of the company.

But Netflix executives have steadfastly refused to cave to their demands, no doubt in part because The Closer is one of Netflix’s most-watched comedy specials.

Earlier this year, comedian Louis CK won a Grammy Award for his comedy album Sincerely Louis C.K. The comedian was one of Hollywood’s most prominent #MeToo casualties after various female comedians accused him of masturbating in front of them.

This year’s Emmy Awards are set to take place Monday, September 12 in Los Angeles and will air on NBC.

