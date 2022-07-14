Fashion Notes: Ivana Trump’s Magical, Whimsical, Fantastical Style in Photos

Apart from Joan Collins in Dynasty and Princess Diana, perhaps no one defined the upper echelons of 1980s fashion quite like Ivana Trump who died this week at the age of 73.

Mrs. Trump, with her iconic bleached beehive, sparkling Bob Mackie frocks, and bright manicures dyed to match her ensemble, embodied the excesses, fun, and colors that swept fashion in the 1980s.

Here, Fashion Notes takes you on a pictorial trip through Mrs. Trump’s style.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.