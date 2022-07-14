Fashion Notes: Ivana Trump’s Magical, Whimsical, Fantastical Style in Photos

Apart from Joan Collins in Dynasty and Princess Diana, perhaps no one defined the upper echelons of 1980s fashion quite like Ivana Trump who died this week at the age of 73.
Mrs. Trump, with her iconic bleached beehive, sparkling Bob Mackie frocks, and bright manicures dyed to match her ensemble, embodied the excesses, fun, and colors that swept fashion in the 1980s.
Here, Fashion Notes takes you on a pictorial trip through Mrs. Trump’s style.
Ivana Trump and Donald Trump attend Al D’Amato Fundraiser on January 10, 1985 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
American businessman Donald Trump and his wife Ivana pose at a formal event, November 6, 1982. (Photo by Tom Gates/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump, Czech-American athlete, socialite, and fashion model noted for her marriage toDonald Trump, photographed in 1983. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump and Donald Trump attend Ed Koch Fundraiser on October 5, 1983 at Trump Tower in New York City. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – MAY 10: Ivana Trump and Donald Trump attend 38th Annual Horatio Alger Awards Dinner on May 10, 1985 at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – DECEMBER 9: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend Metropolitan Museum of Art Exhibition on December 9, 1985 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during “An Evening at Trump’s Castle” to Benefit United Cerebral Palsy – November 1, 1985 at New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
American real estate magnate Donald Trump with his first wife, Ivana (nee Zelnickova) at the dance themed Costume Institute Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, 8th December 1986. (Photo by Tom Gates/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1987: Ivana Trump and Donald Trump circa 1987 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images)
Donald Trump with first wife, Ivana, at their Greenwich, Ct. mansion in 1987
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, in lobby of Trump Casino in Atlantic City, 1987.
Ivana Trump poses in horse carriage outside the Plaza Hotel, which was bought by her then husband, Donald Trump
FAR HILLS, NJ – MAY 28: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend 70th Birthday Party for Malcolm Forbes on May 28, 1987 in Far Hills, New Jersey. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK – AUGUST 1987: Ivana Trump, former Olympic athelete and model, and wife of real estate mogul, Donald Trump, poses in front of the Plaza Hotel on August 1987 in New York City. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 7: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend The Seeing Eye Gala on October 7, 1987 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Barbara Walters interviewed Ivana Trump for “20/20”. (Photo by Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 28: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend Lacroix Fashion Show on October 28, 1987 at the World Financial Center in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1988: Ivana Trump aboard the Trump Princess circa 1988 in New York City. (Photo by Bettina Cirone/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Businessman Donald Trump and his wife Ivana appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, April 25, 1988. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – MAY 14: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend Gala Honoring Barbara Sinatra on May 14, 1988 at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 10: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 10, 1988 at Flushing Meadow Park in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
New York, N.Y.: Ivana Trump poses outside the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan on November 22, 1988. (Photo by Ari Mintz/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during “From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 1837-1888” Costume Exhibit – December 5, 1988 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1989: Donald Trump and wife Ivana Trump at the Moda Italia Gala promoting Italian trade circa 1989 in New York City. (Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1989: Ivana Trump & guest attend the Moda Italia Gala promoting Italian trade circa 1989 in New York City. (Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1989: Ivana Trump circa 1989 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump and Donald Trump during 1989 U.S. Open Celebrity Sightings – September 9, 1989 at Flushing Meadow in Queens, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1990: Ivana Trump circa 1990 in New York City. (Photo by Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Donald and Ivana Trump (Photo by Bob Sacha/Corbis via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump and Donald Trump (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump and Donald Trump during Easter Dinner at the Plaza Hotel – April 15, 1990 at Plaza Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during Reception in Honor of Mrs Olga Havel – June 12, 1990 at Plaza Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during Dinner Dance Honoring Helen Gurley Brown’s 25th Anniversary as Editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine at Rainbow Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Portrait taken on July 24, 1990 in Paris shows Ivana Trump wife of Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / – (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump lors du défilé Ungaro, Haute Couture, collection Automne/Hiver 1991 à Paris en juillet 1991, France. (Photo by PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during 1991 Man of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump – Jin Abe party at the Ritz hotel in Paris – 1991. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during the “Best” party – 1991. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Gina Lollobrigida and Ivana Trump and Massimo Gargia during the “Best” party – 1991. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during 38th Annual Winter Antiques Show at 7th Regiment Armory in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during “Tutto Italia” Ben Citymeals-On-Wheels – February 12, 1992 at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump and Riccardo Mazzucchelli during Ivana Trump Book Party at Bistro Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during 6th Annual California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project Los Angeles Benefit Honoring Thierry Mugler – April 23,1992 at Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump and daughter Ivanka with Mme Hirsch and son – Chanel Haute Couture fashion show collection fall winter 1992-1993. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during Ivana Trump at London Fashion Week – October 5, 1992 in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)
Joan Rivers and Ivana Trump during Ivana Trump Promotes Book on “The Joan Rivers Show” at CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump during Hiram Walker Spirit Awards Honors Ivana Trump – March 23, 1994 at Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 671 — Pictured: (l-r) Socialite Ivana Trump during an interview with host Jay Leno on April 17, 1995 — (Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Ivana Trump au défilé Lacroix le 10 juillet 1997 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump at the Studio 54 in New York City, New York (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump during 25th Anniversary Party for Studio 54 at Studio 54 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
LONDON – JUNE 19: Ivana Trump and daughter Ivanka arrive at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical ‘Bombay Dreams’ opening night on June 19th, 2002 at the Apollo Theatre, London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, receives a $138,000 Ferrari 355 Spyder from her boyfriend, Roffredo Gaetani D’Arragoma, New York, New York, December 9, 1997. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)
