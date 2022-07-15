Nolte: Look at How Non-Woke Entertainment Over Performs

One of the benefits of the toxicity of woke has been a boon for non-woke entertainment, which appears to be over-performing pretty much everywhere.

People hate woke.

People hate woke so much that some of the most beloved movie franchises in history — the golden geese that are supposed to keep laying those golden eggs — are doornail dead: Star Wars, Men in Black, Toy Story, Charlie’s Angels, Suicide Squad/Birds of Prey, Terminator, The Matrix, etc. All destroyed by left’s off-putting, arrogant, spell-shattering woketardery.

What’s more, from where I sit, people are so sick of woke that non-woke entertainment is drawing audiences it would not have otherwise. I’m not saying that the titles below would not be successful without the Woke Gestapo on the march. I do believe, however, that Americans are so hungry for good, old-fashioned art and storytelling that these titles have been embraced a little tighter than we might see in a normal environment.

Here are a few examples…

Yellowstone

This might be the best example…

Currently, creator Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is the most popular show on TV, and that’s the least of it.

The Paramount+ streaming service was supposed to be built on the insufferably woke Star Trek universe. Instead, the non-woke Yellowstone franchise is becoming the cornerstone of Paramount+, with no fewer than four — four! — Yellowstone spin-offs: 1883, which launched last year, along with the upcoming 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, 1923, and 6666.

Outside the Yellowstone universe, Sheridan has two more shows in the works for Paramount+: Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

This sucker grossed $805 million domestic. Other than Avengers: Endgame, that’s the highest-grossing Marvel movie yet.

That $805 million is twice as much as any other Spider-Man movie has ever made. Twice!

No question, it’s a terrific movie. But after years and years of left-wing preaching infecting blockbuster entertainment, including Marvel duds like The Eternals, I think people went to see this again and again because it was so refreshing to get lost in a movie and find yourself inspired and charmed by the goodwill of it all.

Top Gun: Maverick

$606 million domestic and counting…

Top Gun: Maverick is almost defiantly anti-woke and, therefore, pure entertainment.

No question, it’s a terrific piece of blockbuster entertainment, but like Spider-Man: No Way Home, part of the experience of watching it is remembering how much fun the movies once were.

Terminal List

Amazon’s Terminal List, an eight-hour limited series starring Chris Pratt, was a huge streaming success, and so anti-woke, left-wing fascists at the Daily Beast and elsewhere freaked over it—made it sound like a usual-usual revenge series was bad for democracy or something….

Terminal List’s success is a useful example of an overperformance for one reason: it’s not very good. I gave up after four episodes. But over the 4th of July, it was a non-woke oasis in a desert of woke, so people ran towards it.

Dog

A simple, charming, pleasant story about a troubled Army Ranger (Channing Tatum) taking a troubled dog on a road trip grossed $62 million domestic while the pandemic was still a thing.

Dog has a lot going for it. I smiled throughout and was never bored. But its true appeal is not only that it’s non-woke, it also pokes fun at humorless woketards.

Twenty years ago, Dog would not have stood out as anything special, as anything other than a pleasant movie. But in this woke era, it earned $85 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.

John Wick

These are great, great action movies anchored by a beloved, apolitical star. But that used to be the norm in our culture. Today, John Wick feels like a life raft of normal in an ocean of scolds, virtue-signaling, and being made uncomfortable by two guys kissing.

Hopefully, that never changes. But, if it does, the John Wick franchise will quickly go the way of Star Wars.

