Ricky Martin Lawyer Denies ‘Disgusting’ Incest Allegations from Latin Pop Star’s Nephew

Latin pop icon Ricky Martin has been accused of incest and domestic violence by his nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who filed a restraining order against Martin in Puerto Rico earlier this month, according to a report by the Spanish news site Marca.

The Grammy winner’s attorney, Marty Singer, denies all allegations, telling Fox News Digital, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer continued. ” The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” the attorney added.

Sanchez, who is reportedly the son of Martin’s stepsister, is accusing Martin of exercising “physical and psychological attacks” against him. Martin and Sanchez were in a seven-month long relationship, according to Marca.

But after that relationship ended, Martin continued to reach out to Sanchez, because he did not accept the separation, which resulted in the restraining order, the outlet adds.

Martin’s is expected to return to Puerto Rico on July 21 for his trial. In Puerto Rico, incest laws could send the singer to prison for 50 years if the allegations are proven true.

After the restraining order was filed earlier this month, Martin took to Twitter to deny the allegations.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” the singer wrote.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time,” Martin added. “I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

