Users Rage After Disney Streaming Site Goes Down for Thousands

Disney’s streaming service went down for millions of users around the world who pay for the premium content package, according to Down Detector.

Online complaints displayed on Downdetector show customers were met with the 403 forbidden error codes when they tried to access the site on Monday morning, with outage appearing to peak at around 12:00 p.m.

According to the reports, 76 percent of users said the site was failing, while 18 percent said they could get onto the platform, but couldn’t get the video streaming to work.

Many subscribers then took to social media to express their dismay with the Disney+.

“why is disney+ down when i’m trying to watch a movie,” another wrote.

“Come on DisneyPlus.. Your service is down in the UK and is throwing 403 Forbidden Errors on the web. Can we have an update please?” one complained.

“Why is disney+ not working,” another frustrated customer asked.

A Disney+ representative responded to the inquiries in a tread on Downdetector, writing, “Thank you everyone for your patience, I am a Disney plus representative. It does appear that the services are down, may depend on your location. But we are aware and currently working on it.”

Disney+ streams all of the Walt Disney Company’s intellectual property, which includes the Disney princess series, the Marvel superhero films, and all of the Star Wars content, among other entertainment, the report noted.

The Disney+ streaming outage comes after the company is already facing problems following its high-profile launch, as subscriptions have fallen short of expectations, Breitbart News reported in November.

Meanwhile, the company is busy paying fealty to radical queer activists with its attacks on Florida’s anti-grooming legislation.

