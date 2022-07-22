Dave Chappelle Fans Rage After Venue Cancels Show over Woke Outcry. But Chappelle Gets the Last Laugh.

Dave Chappelle fans have been raging on social media over a famed Minneapolis concert venue’s recent decision to cancel the comedian’s scheduled show in response to woke outcry.

On Wednesday, First Avenue, immortalized in Prince’s Purple Rain, announced that it reluctantly canceled Dave Chappelle’s comedy show just hours before it opened in response to woke backlash online. As many as 50 transgender activist protesters showed up to the First Avenue venue before the show moved three miles away to the Varsity Theater.

“We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who would not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback,” said First Avenue.

We hear you. Tonight’s show has been cancelled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more. pic.twitter.com/tkf7rz0cc7 — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) July 20, 2022

Dave Chappelle fans and conservative activists were fierce and swift in their condemnation of First Avenue’s cowardly decision.

“Canceling the performance does not even accomplish the narrow goal of stopping @DaveChappelle from speaking. The performance was merely transferred to an alternative location—and all will be able to watch him there. If ever there was an example of virtue signaling, this is it.” — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 21, 2022

Comedy Is Dead: Theater Cancels Dave Chappelle Show Because It's a 'Safe Space' https://t.co/RSS75oswVO — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) July 21, 2022

"Ultimately, the venue owners and staff believe that if they are able to shut down the ability of a powerful and famous comedian like Dave Chappelle to speak, they have the same perceived power as them – when they never will," Tim Young said. https://t.co/ukkp3WsAaC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 21, 2022

Comedian is being canceled in Minneapolis because .003% claim his words create a hostile environment, yet crime is running unchecked? Dave Chappelle is a victim of these small fringe. We must stop caving and being bullied by them. — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) July 21, 2022

Some on the left seem confused why rich, successful people like Dave Chappelle and JK Rowling won't give up criticism of trans activism to be beloved by them, but it's pretty simple. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 21, 2022

Think of the "Emperor has no clothes" story, but instead of a child stating the obvious, it's a billionaire because he doesn't care about the backlash. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 21, 2022

#DaveChappelle is super rich and is going to be fine. Be more concerned about that struggling comic just starting out who doesn't have his fame and fortune. (If you applaud @FirstAvenue for canceling his gig, don't get upset if someone else does the same for their pet cause) — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) July 21, 2022

When even Dave Chappelle — maybe the most popular comedian working today — can’t perform at a major venue because not everyone likes his jokes, something has gone wrong. 4/5 — Greg Lukianoff (@glukianoff) July 21, 2022

Never back down from the woke mob because a few people can’t take a joke. I stand with Dave Chappelle in his fight for freedom of speech. https://t.co/oFqY3hCGTb — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 21, 2022

Humour can be a powerful weapon, and Dave Chappelle of all comedians would hate to be referred to as harmless. He takes risks, and often has a message. Sometimes, people aren't gonna like that message. That's the thing about risk. It's kinda risky. — Jon Gomm (@jongomm) July 21, 2022

If Dave Chappelle were to engineer opponents in a lab designed to maximize how much the people who like him love him — and badly want to spend money to see him — it's hard to imagine he could've come up with anything better. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 21, 2022

It's like trans activists don't see how forcing ideological conformity is not a winning strategy long-term. When you tell people that JK Rowling & Dave Chappelle & Emily Bazelon are violence-inciting transphobes, it just doesn't strike people as true. Probably because it's not. — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) July 21, 2022

The IDIOT who owns First Avenue and CANCELED Dave Chappelle just lost an UNREAL amount of money…. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 21, 2022

Dave Chappelle also reportedly called the cancellation “devastating” during his show on Wednesday at The Varsity. He also encouraged fans to keep supporting First Avenue.

“It’s an important place for our culture,” he reportedly said.

But the veteran comedian got the last laugh: The Wednesday night show was moved to another venue across town.

Dave Chappelle recently declined to have a performing arts theater at his former high school bear his name following woke student backlash over The Closer. During a recent dedication ceremony, Chappelle announced that the theater’s name will instead be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

“When I heard those talking points coming out of these children’s faces, that really, sincerely, hurt me,” Chappelle said. “Because I know those kids didn’t come up with those words. I’ve heard those words before. The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it.”

“And it has nothing to do with what you’re saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my right, my freedom, of artistic expression,” he continued. “That is valuable to me. That is not severed from me. It’s worth protecting for me, and it’s worth protecting for everyone else who endeavors in our noble, noble professions.”