San Diego Comic-Con Mocked for Using Gender Neutral ‘Filipinx’ to Refer to Filipino People

First came “Latinx.” Now comes “Filipinx,” the woke left’s latest attempt to gender-neutralize an entire ethnicity. And just like “Latinx,” the new term is proving to be massively unpopular among the very people it refers to — in this case, Filipinos and Filipino-Americans.

San Diego Comic-Con is being widely ridiculed for using “Filipinx” in the title of its recent panel discussion “Filipinx Voices in Pop Culture,” which sought to explore “Filipinx influence behind your favorite media.”

The panel discussion, which took place Thursday at the Omni Hotel in San Diego, offered the following description:

“Filipinx/Filipinx-American influences can be found in every facet of pop culture. But have there been times when this culture has been pushed away from representation? Does the general population know how many Filipinx people are behind their favorite media?”

The Filipinx Voices in Pop Culture was a fun and educational all Filipinx panel discussing Filipinx influences behind your favorite media! 📸 Edward S. pic.twitter.com/OOgLFKp2pf — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 22, 2022

Comic-Con’s subsequent tweet about the panel has gone viral and has drawn ridicule among Filipinos at home and abroad, some of whom have noted that the term “Filipino” is already gender neutral.

Gentle reminder that "Filipino" is already a gender-neutral term. People who say "Filipinx" are just Filipino-Americans who think eating Lumpia and Jollibee is what makes you Filipino. Please do not use "Filipinx" Sincerely, an actual fucking Filipino pic.twitter.com/bk7R8g8wev — Ma Fe (@Mairon_Maiden) July 25, 2022

I'm so tired of foreigners deciding which of our terms are gender-neutral. For fucks sake, for the love of god, UTANG NA LOOB, don't ever call us Filipinx. No one uses that. We do not recognize that term. The term "Filipino" is already gender-neutral. — 🌸 Sora(ille) issa crybaby 🌸 (@1soraille2) July 25, 2022

It’s embarrassing and irritating how these people who keep shoving “Filipinx” down our throats clearly know NOTHING about our language. Filipino is ALREADY a gender neutral term and the letter x isn’t even in our alphabet. Colonizers keep colonizing, I guess. https://t.co/56TlyenqYB — nell ♡ | 14k/20k words (@nellwrites) July 26, 2022

FILIPINO IS ALREADY GENDER NEUTRAL, YOU DOLTS

Adding to this ratio because you guys are dumb People who say filipinx are just wannabe-inclusives white-knighting something that doesn't exist, while dissing real pinoys in the process. ~Sincerely, a Filipino https://t.co/UgFv9WOpkI — 8KinTora – 🖤🐘💜 (@8kintora) July 26, 2022

“Filipinx” appears to have started gaining prominence in 2020, when Dictionary.com added the term to its site. But it also immediately generated controversy because the “x”-ending doesn’t exist in Filipino languages.

The term seems to have been inspired by “Latinx,” the woke left’s gender-neutral word for Latinos. As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll found that less than two percent of Hispanic Americans use “Latinx” to describe themselves, despite the terms sudden popularity among Democrats and the left-wing media.

