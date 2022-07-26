San Diego Comic-Con Mocked for Using Gender Neutral ‘Filipinx’ to Refer to Filipino People

First came “Latinx.” Now comes “Filipinx,” the woke left’s latest attempt to gender-neutralize an entire ethnicity. And just like “Latinx,” the new term is proving to be massively unpopular among the very people it refers to — in this case, Filipinos and Filipino-Americans.

San Diego Comic-Con is being widely ridiculed for using “Filipinx” in the title of its recent panel discussion “Filipinx Voices in Pop Culture,” which sought to explore “Filipinx influence behind your favorite media.”

The panel discussion, which took place Thursday at the Omni Hotel in San Diego, offered the following description:

“Filipinx/Filipinx-American influences can be found in every facet of pop culture. But have there been times when this culture has been pushed away from representation? Does the general population know how many Filipinx people are behind their favorite media?”

Comic-Con’s subsequent tweet about the panel has gone viral and has drawn ridicule among Filipinos at home and abroad, some of whom have noted that the term “Filipino” is already gender neutral.

“Filipinx” appears to have started gaining prominence in 2020, when Dictionary.com added the term to its site. But it also immediately generated controversy because the “x”-ending doesn’t exist in Filipino languages.

The term seems to have been inspired by “Latinx,” the woke left’s gender-neutral word for Latinos. As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll found that less than two percent of Hispanic Americans use “Latinx” to describe themselves, despite the terms sudden popularity among Democrats and the left-wing media.

