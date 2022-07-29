Disney Goes Woke Again, Pushes Senate to Codify Gay Marriage into Federal Law

The Walt Disney Co. is pressuring the U.S. Senate to pass a bill that would codify gay marriage into federal law — an effort spearheaded by the Human Rights Campaign, the scandal-plagued, radical LGBTQ lobbying group.

The pressure campaign comes as the left is panicking over the Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. Many Democrats feel that the high court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, could also be overturned, giving voters in individual states the power to decide the question of gay marriage for themselves.

Disney is among the woke corporations that signed an HRC letter this week urging the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996. Last week, the Democrat-controlled House voted to pass the bill.

Over 170 businesses are making their voices heard and urging the Senate to safeguard marriage equality nationwide. We need to protect marriage equality. We need to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. https://t.co/kBSUk7pbH0 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) July 28, 2022

“Americans from all walks of life, across demographics, geographies, and party lines agree that loving, committed couples have the right to be respected and protected under the law,” the letter states.

The bill would also “help to ensure marriage equality, eliminate confusion for employers and enable us to retain and attract talent.”

Other corporations signing the letter include Apple, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The HRC is still reeling from a political scandal last year that toppled its highest executive. As Breitbart News reported, HRC president Alphonso David was ousted from his position when it was revealed that he helped disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to smear women who had accused the politician of sexual misconduct.

Disney has increasingly embraced woke, radical-left politics in recent months.

Earlier this week, the company caved to the far left by reversing its earlier decision to reject Democrat commercials on abortion and gun control that were intended to run on Hulu.

Disney took a knee this year to radical LGBTQ activists by vowing to oppose Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bans the teaching of sexuality and gender identity — including transgenderism — to kids to kindergarten through third grade.

