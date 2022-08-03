Disney World Guests Stuck on Ride for an Hour: ‘Torture’

Disney World guests were stranded on the “It’s a small world” floating boat ride for over an hour, with one patron calling the experience “torture.”

Guests shared on social media that the popular ride had broken down, leaving them stranded for more than an hour.

One video shared to TikTok on Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guests waiting near the end of the ride. One of the boats appears to be slowly sinking into the ride’s water, with a guest nearly touching the water.

“This boat said it was NOT a small world… We were stuck for over an hour, the torture,” read the caption of the video.

The “It’s a small world” boat ride is one of the most popular attractions in Disney World. Located in the Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland, the ride sends guests on small boats that travel through different rooms, while dolls repeatedly sing, “It’s a small world after all.”

Watch Below:

It remains unclear whether the dolls continued singing “It’s a small world after all” during the hour that guests were trapped on the ride.

“It’s a small world” has been around since 1964, when it was created for New York World’s Fair and personally overseen by Walt Disney, according to Disney World’s website.

The attraction was a huge hit for two seasons at the fair, and was eventually shipped back to Disneyland park, where it opened in May 1966. Due to its popularity, the ride was then recreated for Disney World, where it was featured as one of the resort’s opening day attractions in 1971.

But the 60s and 70s are now gone, and the days of Disney’s innocence appear to be over, as the company now pays fealty to radical left-wing and transgender activists with its attacks on Florida’s anti-grooming legislation, and its apparent obsession with implementing LGBTQIA2S+ content in children’s television shows and films.

