Veteran actor Roger E. Mosley, a feature of all eight seasons of the original hit TV series Magnum P.I., died Sunday after failing to recover from injuries sustained in a car crash. He was 83.

Mosley played Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, the helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character.

His daughter Ch-a, who previously told followers about last week’s car accident in Lynwood, Los Angeles, confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter.

The BBC reports she later wrote on Facebook: “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all.

“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

His friend Tina Andrews mourned Mosley’s passing online, calling him a friend who was loved and will be missed.

She tweeted: “What a sweet man, and a fine actor who gave great parties. RIP, Roger. You were loved and shall be missed.”

Mosley’s had a life in acting however his most high-profile role was in Magnum P.I., which saw him appear in 158 out of 162 episodes between 1980 and 1988 and shoot to international attention.

The series was created by Donald Bellisario and Glen A. Larson – and Mosley’s character T.C. was a buddy of Selleck’s Thomas Magnum from their days in Vietnam, the BBC outlines.

His character owned a helicopter charter company in Oahu called Island Hoppers, which came in handy on the series that aired from December 1980 until May 1988.

Prior to joining Magnum, Mosley played musician Huddie Ledbetter in the 1976 film Leadbelly. In 1977, he played Sonny Liston in the film The Greatest.

As Mosley remembered it, his agent prepared him for the opportunity to join Magnum P.I. by saying: “‘It’s starring this guy Tom Selleck. Tom Selleck has made about five pilot shows … and none of them has sold.

“‘So here’s what you do, Roger: sign up for the show, go over to Hawaii, they’ll treat you good for the 20 days it will take to shoot the [pilot], you’ll get a lot of money, and then you come home. A show with Tom Selleck always fails, and you’ll be fine.'”