Amazon’s very non-woke Terminal List received scathing reviews but is currently the second-most popular show in America.

Over at Rotten Tomatoes, The Terminal List earned a decidedly rotten 40 percent rating from critics. It scored even worse among “top critics” with a 26 percent rotten rating. Audiences, however, disagree based on two important metrics. First, the audience score over at Rotten Tomatoes is a sky-high 94 percent. Secondly, it’s the second-most watched show in the country.

Woke critics who panned Chris Pratt’s new thriller series ‘The Terminal List’ were left red-cheeked this week as it leapfrogged other shows to place No. 2 on [the] list of America’s most-streamed shows. ‘The Terminal List,’ which stars Pratt as a US Navy Seal, racked up a whopping 1.6 billion minutes of streaming on Amazon Prime during the July 4-10 window, which marked the series’ first full week on the service after premiering on July 1. While the show has been a hit with fans, critics showed disdain for the exciting military series.

The number-one streamed show is — no surprise — Netflix’s Stranger Things, with a whopping 4.8 billion minutes streamed.

Like Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), I think The Terminal List is another title benefitting from this oppressive, anti-fun woke era.

Most TV shows and movies are so awful, preachy, off-putting, smug, and divisive now that people are embracing the non-woke stuff more than they might have otherwise. I’m not here to take anything away from Top Gun: Maverick or Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both are great. But do they gross $660 million and $804 million, respectively, if the competition isn’t all this insufferable woke garbage? I doubt it. They would certainly be successful, but not that successful.

As far as The Terminal List, I would not have even given it a chance had it not earned America’s non-woke seal of approval. But, after four episodes, I gave up. Like too much streaming content today, Amazon stretched a 2.5-hour story to three times its length. I also found the episodes repetitive. That’s not to say I hated it or failed to see what attracted such a big audience. Different strokes. It is refreshingly anti-woke and I would definitely give a spin-off starring Taylor Kitsch’s character a shot.

But I think that non-woke entertainment has a huge audience-in-waiting, millions of people eager to relive what it is like to be entertained, as opposed to being shamed and lectured. And thanks to social media, word-of-mouth spreads like wildfire when one of these gems comes along.

And right now, there is no greater advertisement for a TV show or movie than “It’s not woke.”

