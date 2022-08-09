Lady Gaga Warns SCOTUS During Chromatica Ball Tour: ‘Better Not Try to Mess With Gay Marriage’

Lady Gaga used the Washington, D.C. stop on her Chromatica Ball tour to deliver a political message about abortion and same-sex marriage, warning the Supreme Court that it had “better not try to mess with gay marriage” after overturning Roe v. Wade.

The pop superstar was performing at Nationals Park stadium on Monday as part of the North American leg of her current tour.

Prior to performing a rendition of “Edge of Glory,” an impassioned Lady Gaga sounded off on abortion and the Supreme Court’s Roe reversal.

“I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America, to every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant,” she said to a cheering crowd. “I pray that this country will speak up, that we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it’s right!”

Watch below:

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until its right!" – Lady Gaga talking about abortion rights at The #ChromaticaBallDC pic.twitter.com/YjwlC0rg7C — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

During the concert, Lady Gaga also directed her rage at the Supreme Court. Prior to performing “Born This Way,” she issued a warning to the high court justices.

“They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country,” she said to ecstatic cheering and applause.

Watch below:

"They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!" – Lady Gaga #ChromaticaBallDC 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/NbfvWX2gaK — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem during Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration last year. The pop star campaigned for Biden during the 2020 presidential race, appearing in a cringe-worthy social media video in which she attempted to appeal to blue-collar Pennsylvania voters by donning camouflage and crushing a beer can while standing next to a pick-up truck.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com