Report: Pete Davidson Underwent Trauma Therapy Over Kanye West

Actor and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson has reportedly been in trauma therapy due to rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West’s online mocking.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Davidson], and he’s had to seek out help,” a source close to the comedian told People.

The source added that since April, Davidson “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to the rapper’s online posts about him while the comedian was dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this year, West was allegedly spreading rumors that Davidson “is gay and has AIDS,” according to a report by Page Six.

In February, the rapper mocked Davidson, who he called a “dickhead” on social media for getting a tattoo of Hillary Clinton. In March, West took his feud with Davidson to a whole new level with the release of a music video in which he buries a Claymation doppelganger of the Saturday Night Live star alive.

Davidson and Kardashian reportedly broke up last week, after having dated for nine months.

The source told People that Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim, and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

“Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career,” the source added of Davidson.

“Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” an source explained. “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”

West reportedly reacted to the news of Kardashian and Davidson breaking up by posting an image to Instagram of an altered New York Times newspaper with a headline that read, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.” The post has since been deleted.

Recently, during Davidson’s Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends comedy show, the SNL alum made a joke about West allegedly claiming he had AIDS, saying, “I had an AIDS scare this year. Yeah, I did.”

“And you’re like, ‘Pete, wow. What’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? Are you doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex?’ No. Kanye told me I had AIDS,” he continued. “And he’s a genius. So, I was like, ‘Oh, fuck.’ I was like, ‘I better call my doctor.”

Davidson also joked about visiting the doctor’s office over the matter, adding, “A doc told me I don’t have AIDS. I just look like I have it. So it’s a completely different thing.”

