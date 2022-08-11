Jon Voight: May the Barbaric Acts Against Trump Expose the Corrupt Abuse of ‘The Democrat Fools’

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight blasted the “Democrat fools” whom he says are lying about Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI raid on his Florida Mar-a-Lago home.

In a video posted to social media, the longtime Trump supporter slammed those who support the raid on the ex-president’s home and office as “evil ones” trying to destroy Trump.

“This is now a cruel world. It’s of intention. He should be charged for what? For being straight forward? For allowing all to understand the meaning of America, land of the free? Is this a medieval time, a time when being wrongly condemned is to be expected?” Voight told his followers.

Is this America? Part 1 pic.twitter.com/C5ZhArAHQC — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) August 11, 2022

“My fellow Americans, we must not allow our nation to crawl into a hole. We must not allow evil to overtake us all. Let us show who’s boss,” the Midnight Cowboy star added.

“My friends of all color, race, spirituality, of all religions. Let’s use our power, the power we came to earth for. For good. For love. For peace. For truth,” he said. “It’s the God-given power, the power of the almighty. And let us all pray that Donald Trump rises from this evil act upon him, and makes a comeback stronger than ever.”

“They may try to knock down and tear down this man, but one thing is for sure, President Donald Trump will show the American people the truth,” Voight added.

“My fellow Americans, barbaric actions against Trump will only prove that the evil ones are afraid of the truth being exposed,” the Ray Donovan star said. “And the greed and deceit will only show that the Democrat fools are guilty of lies, tricks, and corrupt abuse toward the only president who has the best interest of the American people in this country, the United States of America.”

The video was labeled as part one, so presumably more is coming.

Donald Trump recently commented about the raid and noted that his attorneys were cooperating fully before the raid, so there does not seem to be any justification for sending 30 armed men to his home.

Trump also asked why the government had never gone after Barack Obama for taking more than 33 million pages of government documents.

President Trump Responds To Garland’s News Conference pic.twitter.com/pWkV9ZjGlT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 11, 2022

Voight has been a longtime supporter of the ex-president, and recently called for the impeachment of Joe Biden. During the 2020 campaign, Voight warned that a Biden White House would harm and weaken the U.S.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston