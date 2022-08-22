Celebrities Flagged for Wasting Water in Drought: Kardashians, Dwayne Wade, Stallone

Celebrities are not above the law in a drought — and several have been flagged by municipal water authorities in California for using water far in excess of their allocated limits.

In June, as Breitbart News reported, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which supplies water to three Los Angeles-area counties, adopted severe water restrictions due to the state’s third year of ongoing drought.

But some — including celebrities with large homes — have been less than compliant.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday:

They’re among the biggest names in entertainment and sports: Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. And as Southern California struggles with a third year of punishing drought and unprecedented water restrictions, they may be among the biggest names in water waste in the tony San Fernando Valley enclaves of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, documents obtained by The Times show. The celebrities were among more than 2,000 customers who recently were issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, indicating that they had surpassed 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of last year.

Wade’s property exceeded its allocation by 1,400%; he was apologetic and blamed a problem with his pool system. Stallone’s representative told the Times that he had allowed grasses to die, had installed drip irrigation, and was trying to save his trees.

Photo: file