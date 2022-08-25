Police Investigate ‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray for Rape

Actor Devin Ratray, most famous for playing Buzz in the Home Alone series, is currently being investigated for rape in New York City.

Though the rape allegations were filed in 2017 by Lisa Smith, CNN learned this week police did not initially pursue an investigation into Ratray under the false impression Smith wanted to remain anonymous and not press charges.

After learning Ratray had been arrested in December of last year for allegedly abusing his girlfriend, Smith pushed New York City police to fully investigate her allegations. Per CNN:

She wanted to know why her case hadn’t been pursued. Prosecutors, she said, incorrectly believed she wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want to press charges. As a result, the case was closed, she said she was told. Smith, who also contacted CNN, said she was “devastated” that authorities failed to fully investigate her allegation when she initially came forward. She provided emails that suggest the case was closed even though she had taken steps to cooperate with the investigation, traveling from out of state to be interviewed by investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and later providing a garment she wore on the night of the alleged assault for possible DNA testing.

According to Smith, she had been friends with Ratray for 15 years before the alleged assault happened in New York City on September 21, 2017. She told CNN that she initially met Ratray for drinks at a bar with several other friends before they moved on to his Manhattan apartment where she believes he drugged her.

She remembers waking up on his couch hours later as the assault happened for what she claims felt like “an eternity.”

“I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch,” Smith said.

Ratray sexually assaulted her for what felt like “an eternity,” she alleged.

Smith said she left the apartment the following day after she regained consciousness.

Ratray denied the rape allegations to CNN. “We did not have sex,” he said.

Smith reportedly told a friend, her sister, and one of her brothers of the alleged assault at the time. Her brother told CNN that he feels guilty for leaving his sister alone on the couch that night.

Ratray has not yet been charged by New York Police for the alleged rape. He pleaded Not Guilty for the domestic violence charges and has an upcoming hearing in October.