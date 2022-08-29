Donald Trump Jr. at ‘My Son Hunter’ Panel: ‘At This Point Which One of Our Enemies Doesn’t Have a Hunter Biden Laptop?’

“At this point, which one of our enemies doesn’t have a Hunter Biden laptop?” Donald Trump Jr. asked pointedly during a discussion Thursday about upcoming film My Son Hunter.

Trump’s remarks came during a My Son Hunter panel discussion on Truth Social hosted by former California congressman and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes that also included My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies); Government Accountability Institute President, Breitbart Senior Contributor, and bestselling author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win Peter Schweizer; and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Watch the trailer:

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, was a crowdfunded project inspired by the investigative reporting of Peter Schweizer and Breitbart News about the Biden family’s corruption and, of course, the infamous “laptop from hell.”

In fact, director Robert Davi described his movie as Hunter’s “laptop exploded onto film.”

While listing the various Hunter Biden scandals, Trump mentioned the real-life video that surfaced last year of Hunter Biden telling a prostitute in 2019 that he feared that Russian drug dealers had stolen one of his laptops while he was partying in Las Vegas.

“The guy is actually on film with crack pipes and prostitutes talking about how the Russian mob has his laptop—because at this point, which one of our enemies doesn’t have a Hunter Biden laptop?” Trump quipped.

The comment led panel host Devin Nunes to ask bestselling author Peter Schweizer—who was the first to report on Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with foreign governments at a time when his vice president father was negotiating U.S. foreign policy with those regimes—to explain just how many Hunter laptops have reportedly been misplaced.

“My understanding is there are three laptops that Hunter Biden has misplaced,” Schweizer said. “And, of course, this leads to a lot of speculation: Is he intentionally leaving these things behind? I mean, we have no way of knowing.”

Schweizer identified the three known laptops: First, there was the infamous “laptop from hell” that Hunter abandoned at the Delaware repair shop.

Second, there was the laptop Hunter referenced in a video from 2019 obtained by the Daily Mail, in which he told a prostitute that he feared Russian drug dealers stole his laptop during a wild partying spree he had in Las Vegas.



Finally, there was a laptop that Hunter left at his therapist’s office in Newburyport, Massachusetts, that was obtained by federal authorities when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency raided the doctor’s office on an unrelated matter.

My Son Hunter—which is available for pre-order now and will be available for download and streaming starting September 7—stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

