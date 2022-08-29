Nolte: Woke Blacklisters Furious over John Depp’s MTV Appearance

America’s woke blacklisters are furious over Johnny Depp’s appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.

For about five years, Depp, one of his generation’s most talented and popular actors, has been blacklisted by mainstream Hollywood due to the fascist #MeToo Reign of Terror that has engulfed the country since 2017.

After years of fighting to restore his name and reputation, after spending millions on legal fees to prove a negative, Depp finally prevailed. This past June, a jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages against his ex-wife Amber Heard for smearing and defaming him with false claims of abuse.

It was a mammoth victory.

It was a court victory.

Without a trial, Depp should never have been blacklisted in the first place, but this verdict should be seen for what it, in fact, is: total vindication for Depp.

But, no…

America’s Woke Gestapo refuse to forgive, refuse second chances, refuse to admit they were wrong — even after an undeniable courtroom triumph.

As Depp tries to catch up on his career after years of an unjust blacklisting, the Woke Nazis at the Daily Beast are furious he was allowed to appear on MTV: “Why Did MTV Allow Johnny Depp to Make a Creepy VMAs Cameo?” reads the Gestapo’s headline.

Here’s Neo-Adolph’s Well-I-Never! argument:

Likewise, it was strange and disappointing that MTV was willing to platform such a controversial figure, as the public narrative surrounding his marriage to Heard is slowly starting to turn in her favor in light of evidence from a previous U.K. trial and the questionable handling of the Virginia trial earlier this year. It seemed like the show’s producers were at least partially aware of the backlash his cameo would spark, given that his appearances were extremely brief and occurred while many viewers were probably either going to or coming back from the bathroom. Overall, his cameos soured an already controversial night given the celebration of Nicki Minaj as this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient despite claims by her husband Kenneth Petty’s sexual-assault victim Jennifer Hough that she’s been threatened and harassed by the rapper. Additionally, The Red Chili Peppers were also chosen as this year’s Global Icons despite their notable history of alleged sexual misconduct. Overall, it seemed like the theme of this year’s ceremony was apathy toward abuse.

At least the Daily Beast is open about its fascistic desires. The far-left USA Today used a few tweets to gin up this headline: “Johnny Depp’s brief MTV VMAs cameo appearance divides viewers.” And then USA Today plays that familiar game of disguising intimidation with journalism: “USA TODAY has reached out to MTV and Depp’s reps for comment,” the piece informs us.

You vill explain YOURSELVES!!!

The Gestapo at Decider hit Depp this way… “At Least Johnny Depp’s MTV VMAs Moonman Appearance Was Mercifully Short!”

Writes a neo-Joe McCarthy:

Then, in an extremely long shot, the MoonPERSON flipped up their protective visor, and whoa — it was Johnny Depp… Or, more accurately, Johnny Depp’s extremely bloated face (ponytail pulled back, natch) super-imposed in a CGI MoonManPersonThing.

You see, now that Depp has cleared his name, he must be punished for daring to clear his name. The #MeToo Nazis see the very act of demanding the truth be told as a betrayal to The Cause. Depp dared to defy them. What’s more, Depp prevailed in his defiance. So he must be punished for that, primarily as an example to others who might fight to clear their name.

These fascists are also sending a message to anyone else who might do business with Depp, a message along the lines of, “That’s a nice award show you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.”