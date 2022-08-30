Greg Gutfeld Crowned ‘King of Late-Night’ as Ratings Topping Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon

There’s a new king in town and he goes by the name Greg Gutfeld. His late-night show has outpaced ratings of network funnymen Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

With August set to close, Gutfeld will make history by becoming the first cable program that is the “most-watched” late-night show, beating out broadcast competitors at CBS, NBC, and ABC.

According to Fox News, Gutfeld’s Gutfeld! averaged “2.19 million viewers to defeat CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which averaged 2.15 viewers,” marking the first month since January 2017 that the left-wing comedian did not finish at Number 1 in late-night television between broadcast and cable. In the month of August, Gutfeld! also outpaced ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Even CNN’s most-watched show Anderson Cooper 360 fell behind King Gutfeld, pulling in a meager average of 950,000 nightly views.

On the demographics front, Gutfeld! also pulled in an average of 358,000 in the much-coveted 25-54 age bracket, outpacing Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Five.

Greg Gutfeld celebrated the historic ratings win on social media.

Gutfeld got his start in late-night television with his Fox News show Red Eye, which regularly featured Andrew Breitbart as a guest.