‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 from ‘Sudden Illness’

Actress and Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean died Monday in New York City at the age of 32 from “an unexpected sudden illness,” according to a report by Deadline.

The South African model and actress, who had a breakout role in the 2022 film Triangle of Sadness, was also known for playing Syonide, a recurring character on CW’s series Black Lightning, based on DC Comics.

Triangle of Sadness, a movie about “a cruise for the super-rich” sinking and “leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island,” according to its IMDb page, is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The film has also been selected for the 2022 New York Film Festival, and is set for release in U.S. theaters October 7.

In the movie, Dean plays model Yaya, one of the rich guests on the cruise steered by an unhinged captain, played by Woody Harrelson.

Dean was born on February 5, 1990 in Cape Town, South Africa, and had begun modeling at age 6. She got her screen start in the 2010 South African boarding-school comedy Spud.

The specific cause of Dean’s death has yet to be revealed.

