MEMEHUNTER CONTEST BEGINS TODAY

To help us commemorate the opening weekend of My Son Hunter, we are proud to announce the #MEMEHUNTER contest. What’s the prize? In addition to irritating leftists, the top 5 (chosen by the makers of My Son Hunter) will receive limited edition T-Shirts with the film’s art work and their winning submissions will be featured on Breitbart.com.

All you have to do is take the image above (actor Laurence Fox, playing Hunter Biden) and decorate it how every you want. Add captions, slogans…even lift the image and put “Hunter” in the stands of a baseball game rooting for his favorite team, or expressing disdain after a deal with the CCP went bad, or even yelling at a prostitute for unrendered services. The sky is the limit so let your creativity soar.

The Rules

Use the image above and decorate/deface/enhance/reimagine it however you like

The only requirement is the website MYSONHUNTER.COM must be somewhere in the meme

Tweet or Truth it with the hashtags #MEMEHUNTER #MYSONHUNTER before Wednesday September 14, 5pm PT

Five winners will be chosen

Each will receive a free shirt

All Five will be featured on Breitbart.com (along with any others we really like)

MY SON HUNTER is currently AVAILABLE NOW for streaming and downloading at MySonHunter.com