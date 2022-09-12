Brie Larson Tacitly Acknowledges Fan Backlash Against ‘Captain Marvel’

Actress Brie Larson briefly acknowledged the fan backlash against her playing Captain Marvel in the MCU over her past woke activism.

During an interview at the D23 Expo on Saturday, the Academy Award-winning actress struggled with her response when asked if how long she would play Captain Marvel.

“How long will you play Captain Marvel for?” the Variety reporter asked.

The visibly agitated Larson responded, “I don’t know. I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

Larson experienced tremendous fan backlash following the release of Captain Marvel due to her relentless woke activism and sometimes militant feminism, such as when she scolded her fellow Avengers co-star during an interview when he compared her stunt work to Tom Cruise. This video illustrates the controversy best:

Brie Larson perhaps hit her nadir in 2018 when she appeared to suggest that white men have no business criticizing movies directed by a black woman.

“Am I saying I hate white dudes? No, I’m not,” she said during her Crystal Award for Excellence in Film acceptance speech at the Crystal + Lucy Awards. “I don’t want to hear what a white man has to say about ‘A Wrinkle in Time.’ I want to hear what a woman of color, a biracial woman has to say about the film. I want to hear what teenagers think about the film.”

“If you make a movie that is a love letter to women of color, there is a chance that a woman of color does not have access to review and critique your film,” she added. “Do not say the talent is not there, because it is.”

In fairness to Larson, she did eventually quiet her political activism after March of 2021 when she signed an open letter from GLAAD scolding women and feminists for refusing to accept the transgender agenda. Since then, she has remained largely apolitical and even gave no public statement when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.