Singer Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Watched Various Sex Tapes of Him and Kim Kardashian, Chose Which One To Release

Singer Ray J, who once appeared in a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, slammed her mother Kris Jenner in an Instagram video on Saturday, claiming that Jenner reviewed multiple videos featuring her daughter and him having sexual intercourse, and chose which one to release to the public.

“Kris, you know what you did. I’m about to show people what you did,” Ray J said in a 44-minute Instagram video. “Me and Kim, we signed a contract the same exact day for the same amount of money, $400,000.”

“You wanna see the sex tape contract?” Ray J said elsewhere in the lengthy video, before showing a purported image of paperwork revealing they were both paid $400,000.

“So here’s what happened. Kim’s rushing me, her mom’s rushing me, like, ‘Get this shit done, get it signed.’ Kim’s with me while I’m signing my contract. She’s like, ‘Hurry up, babe,'” Ray J continued of the sex tape contract, which he said gave the company Vivid the right to sell the video.

The singer added that he was told, “We like the tape, but we need you to go do it one more time in Santa Barbara — even though you’re not together — for safety.”

Ray J also displayed a page from the purported contract, which listed three separate sex tapes.

After going through the videos one last time, they chose the older one, because “it showed Kim in a better light,” he said.

“The other one was just too raunchy. Okay, I know. I did it. We were like kids, we were like, ‘Where the money at? I’m ready to go buy this fucking car’ — and then fast-forward to now, my daughter and son are, like,” Ray J said before pausing, appearing to become emotional.

‘That shit is fucked up,” he finally said. “I only got emotional for my kids. I love my kids. This ain’t over with.”

Ray J also noted Jenner’s recent appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, where she answered questions from James Corden while hooked up to an apparent polygraph machine.

In one question, Corden asked, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” to which Jenner replied, “No.” The lie detector examiner, John Grogan, then said that Jenner was telling the truth.

“The lie detector dude you had was a fraud,” Ray J said in his video. “There has to be some kind of industry crime for that.”

In his Instagram video, Ray J also mentioned a recent episode of The Kardashians, in which Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband rapper Kanye West allegedly recovers a computer, which was said to contain more footage of him and Kim.

The singer appeared to react to that by pulling out a phone and displaying a purported Instagram direct messages (DM) that he sent to Kim Kardashian in April, which read as follows:

Why are you playing games Kim – I’ve been nothing but a team player – we all had an agreement – now you are trying to drag my name for your new show and that ain’t cool! It fucks up my business and relationships – when we sat down with [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch and your mom and we planned all of this together now you really are taking this lie to the next level making me look crazy – I don’t wanna expose the real shit that we did but you are leaving me no choice! Kanye said you wanted the footage and I gave him all of the videos and pics and texts from me and you [because] I was trying to make things OK and make you feel better – now I realize this is another promo stunt for you – unless you reach out to me soon I’m gonna take it to the next level where it shows all of what we did – all of the meetings and [conversations] about the plan – date and times for our meetings and the whole lie you and Kris planned since the beginning – this is not a threat – you’ve taken this too far.

You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid – all I did was agree – now you wanna make it seem like I’m doing it again without your control – all those fake tears – your fans trusting you to be honest and sincere but it’s all fake for the cameras – I was playing my part until you started doing all of this! Why are you trying to ruin me when you know I was just a player in this! You have to stop believing your own lies!

“Everybody wins but me,” Ray J told Kim Kardashian elsewhere in his messages. “I’m the bad guy every time. I’m tired of being the villain. I did this for us in the beginning but now without your support it fucks me over bad.”

Kardashian, who skyrocketed to fame after the sex tape was released in 2007, responded by suggesting they run a story claiming the two of them are now trying to get the video pulled from the internet.

“But are we really trying to do it? Steve won’t allow it – so we can pretend to do that but it still probably won’t happen,” Ray J replied. “Plus won’t people say why is Ray J trying to get it off the internet, when I’m the one who put it out in their minds? Doesn’t it get extremely confusing.”

Kim Kardashian responded by suggesting they make the narrative be: “Because you grew up and have a family and people change their minds.”

