Watch: Massive ‘My Son Hunter’ Banner Flies in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas

The now-released film My Son Hunter inspired a massive banner, which has taken on a life of its own, being see hanging from bridges and overpasses in Dallas, Texas, Lakeland, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Alpha News caught up with one woman who helped put the banner up in Minnesota.

“We’re calling it ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Banner,’ it’s to promote the premiere of the movie, My Son Hunter,” the woman said. “I just want people to be informed. They can make their own decision.”

Watch below:

Earlier this month, The Dallas 1776 Bridge Brigade erected the banner on the Northpark Blvd Bridge over Central Expwy (75N), in the heart of Dallas, Texas.

“The laptop was so suppressed when it first came out,” the woman said. “Go to Breitbart and you can download it from there.”

We are so grateful for our friends in Dallas spreading the word! #MySonHunter pic.twitter.com/ZxAuYH4s8t — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) August 31, 2022

The banner has racked up some major miles over the past two weeks, flying high in Conroe, Texas, and at the state capital and the governor’s mansion in St Paul, Minnesota. It was also placed over a highway in Lakeland, Minnesota.



Watch below:

A Facebook group has posted upcoming event dates with the times and places where the banner will show up next. Its next stop? September 16 in San Angelo, Texas.

“The sisterhood of the traveling pants(less Hunter), this massive banner on the movie they don’t want you to see, will be be passed from patriots, coast to coast for an end run around MSM for all to see,” the group said. “Think the Olympic torch for bad behavior and government corruption.”

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

