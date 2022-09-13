‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Gifted $80K Diamond by Chinese Energy Co. Partner

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden was gifted a 3 carat, $80,000 diamond by CEFC Chinese Energy Co. partner Ye Jianming.

Hunter Biden was gifted a 3 carat diamond in 2017, by his partner in the CEFC China Energy Co. deal — the one that had “10% held by H for the Big Guy” — according to documents on the “Laptop From Hell” and public testimony from Biden himself.

Ye, who has ties to Chinese intelligence, disappeared in 2018 after being taken into custody by the Chinese government.

Hunter told The New Yorker in 2019 that he got the diamond from the chairman of CEFC, following a dinner in Miami, but insisted he gave it away because he “just felt like it was weird.” The younger Biden also insisted the diamond was not a bribe.

However, according to emails on the first son’s hard drive, the “extremely valuable” diamond was brought up as a sticking point in his divorce with now-ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, who claimed Hunter was in possession of it.

In a 2017 email, Buhle’s lawyer demands Hunter “provide proof that the diamond has been placed in a safety deposit box – accessible only by both parties together – by noon tomorrow or we will have no choice but to ask the court, on an emergency basis, to enjoin his further dissipation of assets, including the diamond.”

The “Laptop From Hell” also contains a photo of an appraisal of the diamond.

The “gift” from the vanished Chinese energy tycoon is reportedly part of the ongoing probe into the first son, according to CNN.

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer: