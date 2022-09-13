NewsBusters: Emmys Joke About Trump, Fail to Mention Biden Once

NewsBusters, the conservative media watchdog, reported Tuesday that the Hollywood stars on the Emmy awards the previous night had taken several shots at former President Donald Trump — while completely ignoring incumbent President Joe Biden.

NewsBusters’ Stephanie Hamill wrote:

The jokes at Trump’s expense during the award show weren’t even original and were rather tame compared to previous shows. They also avoided actually saying his name.

… So a couple of jokes were made at the expense of Trump. I think it’s safe to say that no one is really that surprised by this, but it’s stunning that not once was there a joke or jab aimed at President Joe Biden. In fact, his name wasn’t mentioned at all. Not one time! If you watched the show and didn’t know anything about American politics, you wouldn’t even know he was president.

Hollywood has avoided mocking the incumbent president in recent years, ever since President Barack Obama took office, preferring instead to mock Republicans like Trump — long before he ran for president — or prominent opposition voices, such as Rush Limbaugh.

In 2009, when comedian Wanda Sykes hosted the White House correspondents’ dinner, and used her time to attack Limbaugh rather than — as in previous administrations — to poke fun at the president, the late Christopher Hitchens quipped: “The president should be squirming in his seat. Not smiling.”

But it was Hitchens who failed to understand the new rules: Democrats were off limits; Republicans are the only permissible targets.

