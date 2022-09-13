Oprah Gets Slammed After Saying Meghan, Harry Have ‘Opportunity for Peacemaking’ After Queen’s Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was an opportunity for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the Royal family to make peace, Oprah Winfrey said this week.

When asked if her passing would help unify family members, Oprah told Extra, “I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that.”

However, Oprah was criticized online for those comments and the Daily Mail pointed out Tuesday she made them one year after the couple’s interview with her, which seemed to cause strife between family members.

“The pair’s relationship with the royal family – particularly Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton… appeared to fracture after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping away from their royal duties and relocating to the US in early 2020,” the outlet continued.

Harry and Meghan explained their decision on Oprah’s show and also made several accusations about relatives.

In March 2021, the public’s opinion of Prince Harry and his wife in Britain crashed to the lowest it had ever been after the interview.

“Meanwhile, a separate poll — with part of it having been conducted before the interview was broadcast in Britain — found that support for the monarchy as a whole has largely remained unchanged,” according to Breitbart News.

In the Twitter sphere Monday, Meghan’s public display of mourning for the Queen saw the hashtag #GoHomeMeghanMarkle trend on the platform as she was accused of hypocrisy, the outlet reported.

She recently joined Prince Harry in mourning duties while greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle, and a clip showed her thanking a mourner for being there:

“Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family, WE appreciate it” Really 🙃 Says the woman who did nothing but torment,harass and lie about the family she married into #GoHomeMeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/QOMlpt9Uli — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) September 12, 2022

“Markle’s inclusion of herself in the royal family has irked many who cited Meghan and Harry’s official renunciation of their royal duties back in 2020, an event known as ‘Megxit,'” the Breitbart News report said.