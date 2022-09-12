Meghan Markle Called Hypocrite for Including Herself in Royal Family During Mourning for Queen, #GoHomeMeghanMarkle Trends

Meghan Markle’s public display of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has prompted the hashtag #GoHomeMeghanMarkle to trend on Twitter Monday, with royal fans accusing the Duchess of Sussex of hypocrisy because she has renounced her royal obligations and trashed her in-laws in the news media.

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle joined her husband, Prince Harry, in public mourning duties for the late queen by greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle. In one TikTok video circulating online, the Duchess of Sussex is seen consoling another mourner and saying, “Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family. We appreciate it.”

Watch below:

Markle’s inclusion of herself in the royal family has irked many who cited Meghan and Harry’s official renunciation of their royal duties back in 2020, an event known as “Megxit.” Some have also accused the former TV actress of creating a rift in the royal family and of faking her grief for the queen.

Others brought up the Sussex’s decision to publicly air their grievances against the royals during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview last year. During the interview, the couple claimed they were targets of racist comments by at least one member of the royal family.

