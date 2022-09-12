Meghan Markle Called Hypocrite for Including Herself in Royal Family During Mourning for Queen, #GoHomeMeghanMarkle Trends

Meghan Markle’s public display of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has prompted the hashtag #GoHomeMeghanMarkle to trend on Twitter Monday, with royal fans accusing the Duchess of Sussex of hypocrisy because she has renounced her royal obligations and trashed her in-laws in the news media.

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle joined her husband, Prince Harry, in public mourning duties for the late queen by greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle. In one TikTok video circulating online, the Duchess of Sussex is seen consoling another mourner and saying, “Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family. We appreciate it.”

Watch below:

“Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family, WE appreciate it” Really 🙃 Says the woman who did nothing but torment,harass and lie about the family she married into #GoHomeMeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/QOMlpt9Uli — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) September 12, 2022

Markle’s inclusion of herself in the royal family has irked many who cited Meghan and Harry’s official renunciation of their royal duties back in 2020, an event known as “Megxit.” Some have also accused the former TV actress of creating a rift in the royal family and of faking her grief for the queen.

Others brought up the Sussex’s decision to publicly air their grievances against the royals during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview last year. During the interview, the couple claimed they were targets of racist comments by at least one member of the royal family.

#GoHomeMeghanMarkle The blatant audacity, arrogance & insensitivity of Meghan Markle to insert herself into the walkabout to meet mourning British citizens.

She's libeled the RF & Britain repeatedly &, IMO, accelerated HM's demise. She's just a vile predator.#BOOOMeghanMarkle — RagingC (@RagingC1) September 11, 2022

Meghan Markle's own father nearly died of a stroke and she hasn't even bothered to call or see him…watching her swan around Windsor shaking hands pretending to be sad after making the Queen's final years a misery is sickening.#GoHomeMeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/iMSL4YAmAw — The Sylvester Synopsis (@SylvSynopsis) September 10, 2022

They weren't bothered about going to see the Queen when she was alive, many invites but refused them all!

But they dare turn up to "look at the flowers" when she's died#GoHomeMeghanMarkle #GoHomeMeghanandHarry pic.twitter.com/SDMjP2frpV — Phoenix Wolf ⓥ (@PhoenixWo1f) September 11, 2022

It was this woman who said someone from the British press called her son the N word. We should never forget the lows this woman will sink to for press coverage. #GoHomeMeghanMarkle — SummerSherberry (@SiggyStardust80) September 10, 2022

