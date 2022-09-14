Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates ‘National Bald is Beautiful Day’ Nearly Six Months After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, celebrated “National Bald is Beautiful Day” on Tuesday by sharing a new photo featuring her bald head on Instagram.

“Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair,” Pinkett Smith wrote as the caption for the photo shared with her 11.7 million Instagram followers.

Pinkett Smith’s celebration of her bald head comes nearly six months after her husband Will Smith marched onto the stage at the Oscars and smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face in response to a joke he made about his wife’s short hair — which she has due to alopecia.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, prompting Smith to strike the comedian in the face, before returning to his seat and twice shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” — a move that shocked audience members and viewers at home alike.

While the Academy Awards condemned Smith’s actions that night, the Bad Boys star appeared unbothered by his behavior, and proceeded to dance the night away with fellow Hollywood elites at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, just hours after assaulting Rock and collecting his award for Best Actor in the film King Richard.

Smith also told the Hollywood Reporter “It’s been a beautiful night.”

WATCH: Will Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dances to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair #Oscars After-party. He won the Best Actor for #KingRichard #Oscar2022 #VanityFairOscarParty #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/GTz7JOjKEW — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) March 28, 2022

Nearly two weeks later, however, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 54-person board of governors banned Smith from attending the Academy Awards or any Academy events for 10 years.

Netflix also paused production on Will Smith-fronted crime thriller Fast and Loose — a move that came after Sony said it “paused” production of Bad Boys 4. Additionally, Nickelodeon teen star JoJo Siwa backed away from the Will Smith-backed young adult movie Bounce.

In July, Smith posted a bizarre video in which he apologized to Rock and attempted to answer some of the lingering questions around his Oscar-night assault on the comedian.

Earlier this month, Rock — who reportedly hasn’t accepted Smith’s apology yet — slammed the Concussion star during a comedy skit in the United Kingdom, saying, “the motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

So while Smith’s career and reputation are in a tailspin, Pinkett Smith is celebrating her bald head on social media.

