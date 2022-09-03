Chris Rock Rips Will Smith: ‘Motherfu**er Hit Me over a Bulls**t Joke, Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S./Getty, Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty
Alana Mastrangelo

Comedian Chris Rock slammed actor Will Smith over his infamous Oscars slap, saying, “the motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

Rock was performing a comedy skit with veteran comedian Dave Chappelle on Thursday night in Liverpool, United Kingdom, where Chappelle asked Rock about the Oscars slap, saying, “Did that shit hurt?” according to a report by Daily Mail.

“Goddam right,” Rock replied. “The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

In March, Smith stormed onto the Oscars stage and smacked Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in which he called her as “G.I. Jane” in reference to her short hair — which she reportedly has due to suffering from alopecia.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said of Smith.

The comedian reportedly added that “Whatever the consequences are — I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

In July, Smith ended up publicly apologizing to Rock, but the comedian reportedly hasn’t accepted the actor’s apology yet.

Watch below:

Rock also made fun of Meghan Markle over her seemingly never-ending complaints about life, saying, “I just don’t get it,” and used her as an example of today’s obsession with being a victim, which he claimed was one of the only ways to be famous.

Recently, Markle claimed that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and talked about her alleged fear of not being able to “afford” her $14.65 million mansion.

