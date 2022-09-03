Chris Rock Rips Will Smith: ‘Motherfu**er Hit Me over a Bulls**t Joke, Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

Comedian Chris Rock slammed actor Will Smith over his infamous Oscars slap, saying, “the motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

Rock was performing a comedy skit with veteran comedian Dave Chappelle on Thursday night in Liverpool, United Kingdom, where Chappelle asked Rock about the Oscars slap, saying, “Did that shit hurt?” according to a report by Daily Mail.

“Goddam right,” Rock replied. “The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

In March, Smith stormed onto the Oscars stage and smacked Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in which he called her as “G.I. Jane” in reference to her short hair — which she reportedly has due to suffering from alopecia.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said of Smith.

#DaveChappelle and #ChrisRock both addressed #WillSmith's Oscars slap during their sets at their recent comedy show in the UK. pic.twitter.com/tsfFTmkrZv — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 3, 2022

The comedian reportedly added that “Whatever the consequences are — I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

In July, Smith ended up publicly apologizing to Rock, but the comedian reportedly hasn’t accepted the actor’s apology yet.

Watch below:

Rock also made fun of Meghan Markle over her seemingly never-ending complaints about life, saying, “I just don’t get it,” and used her as an example of today’s obsession with being a victim, which he claimed was one of the only ways to be famous.

Recently, Markle claimed that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and talked about her alleged fear of not being able to “afford” her $14.65 million mansion.

