Britain’s Channel 5 Mocked for Airing ‘Emoji Movie’ Instead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

While almost every major British TV broadcaster devoted Monday to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, one channel opted for alternative programming by airing the widely reviled The Emoji Movie, prompting mockery on social media as well as some glee from non-royalists.

Britain’s Channel 5, which is owned by Paramount, aired The Emoji Movie on Monday morning, followed by Stuart Little and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. The late queen’s funeral and the subsequent procession dominated the British airwaves, with BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, and Channel 4 offering blanket coverage of the historic event.

every channel showing the queen’s funeral and channel 5 is showing the emoji movie I’m crying why is this so funny pic.twitter.com/QRj4mlhdxU — mollie (@longlivemollie) September 19, 2022

Not so with Channel 5, which chose one of the most detested movies in recent memory to mark the queen’s passing. The Emoji Movie received nearly universal negative reviews when it was released in 2017, and won that year’s Razzie Award for worst picture.

As British schools were closed on Monday in observance of the queen’s funeral, Channel 5 was perhaps intending to offer programming for children stuck at home but who are too young to be interested in the royal family.

Some social media commenters noted that Channel 5 interrupted its broadcast of The Emoji Movie for the two minutes of silence in honor of the late queen.

Channel 5 have just paused The Emoji Movie for two minutes of silence. — 🇺 Den Of Scholes 💜💚 (@den_jw) September 19, 2022

Fuck's sake, even Channel 5's screening of The Emoji Movie was interrupted for a two minute silence. Pussies! — Smogo (@smogo) September 19, 2022

Social media reaction to Channel 5’s decision to broadcast The Emoji Movie ranged from mockery to befuddlement to glee. More than a few speculated that four-year-old Prince Louis, who was not in attendance at the funeral, was at home enjoying the movie.

No sign of Prince Louis, he’s probably at the palace watching the Emoji Movie on Channel 5. — Aaron (@captain_az) September 19, 2022

Can only imagine that the Royal Family asked Channel 5 to show The Emoji Movie so that they could leave Prince Louis at home in front of the telly and contain the chaos — Alex Bradbury (@AlexJBradbury17) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis chilling at home watching The Emoji Movie #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/pfVtB4Yoah — James (@gortavfc) September 19, 2022

entirely obsessed with channel 5's choice to show *the emoji movie*, a film so provocatively bad I cannot get my head around why and how they chose it. of any film on this planet, they picked that one. there is nothing else on television, except the patrick stewart poop film. — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) September 19, 2022

Fuck yes, Channel 5. Show the Emoji Movie. A giant pile of shit on screen is better than Prince Andrew on my TV again. — Ken Ashcorp () (@KenAshcorp) September 19, 2022

