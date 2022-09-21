Man Shot in the Head Near ‘Chicago Fire’ TV Series Production Site

The Chicago Fire TV series experienced its second brush with gun violence in less than a week Monday when a man was shot in the head near the show’s production site.

The shooting reportedly occurred outside the A.A. Rayner and Son’s Funeral Home on the west side of Chicago across the street from where the show is filmed.

“Officers found two bullet-riddled cars directly across the street from the funeral home on Madison Street,” noted CWB Chicago. “Another vehicle sped away from the scene, carrying the victim inside. A 40-year-old man inside the car was in critical condition at Loyola Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police.”

Police reportedly found nine bullet shell casings near the crime scene. No arrests have been made.

Unlike last week, no cast members were on site at the moment of the shooting, with industry insiders noting that production halted well into Monday as a result of last week’s incident when a gunman opened fire “just yards” away from where the NBC show had been filming with three cameras and the full cast.

Democrat-controlled Chicago is a crime-riddled dumpster fire. A teenage boy accused of robbing five businesses in under one hour in Chicago on Wednesday has finally been arrested. https://t.co/JFGvmXzqTj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 8, 2022

“It happened mid-take,” an industry source said at the time. “No one was injured on set, but a bullet did ricochet off some equipment.”

CWB Chicago highlighted the many instances of the Democrat-controlled city’s film community being impacted by gun violence.

Earlier in the summer, bullets from a rolling gun battle flew into the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side and damaged trailers used by the Chicago Med television series. No injuries were reported and police did not believe the show or the studio were the intended targets. In the South Loop last month, a man reportedly lit an object and threw it toward the set where Justified was filming. Police said the “object did not explode and no injuries were reported.” Days later, top Chicago police executives ordered several neighborhood patrol districts to send some of their cars to secure movie sets across the city, CWBChicago reported.

The hit Netflix show Narcos: Mexico also experienced a tragedy in 2017 when a producer for the show, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was gunned down while scouting locations in Mexico.