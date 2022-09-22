Matthew McConaughey: I’d Be ‘Arrogant Not to’ Consider Running for President

Actor Matthew McConaughey, who made headlines earlier this year for loudly pushing gun control from Joe Biden’s White House, said he would “be arrogant not to” consider running for President of the United States at the annual Dreamforce convention in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday.

After tech giant Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff asked McConaughey about the 2024 presidential election, the Dazed and Confused star said, “Yeah I’ll consider it in the future, I’d be arrogant not to, absolutely I would consider it,” according to a report by SFGate.

“If I got into any form of politics I’d be remiss not to also go in as an artist and a storyteller; help put a narrative together,” McConaughey added. “You’re the CEO of a state and a nation, a lot of compartmentalization and choices to be made. They scare me but I’m not afraid of ’em.”

Over the summer, McConaughey, who has made a small fortune executive producing and starring in TV and movies using guns, has called for gun control laws — which have not stopped mass shootings — arguing that they are an “acceptable sacrifice” for supporters of the Second Amendment.

Matthew McConaughey, who delivered a passionate plea for new gun control legislation in an address at the White House briefing room on Tuesday, has used 19 guns in 11 movies over 25 years, according to the Internet Movie Firearms Database. https://t.co/HCwNisaoeJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 8, 2022

The Magic Mike star went on to suggest that if he does end up running for president in the future, it could be because he has no choice.

“If that happened to me I would be pulled into it,” he said. “If I’m living right, which I’m trying to, we get pulled into things — it’s inevitable. I didn’t choose it, it chose me.”

“There’s definitely a greater divide now than there has been,” McConaughey added. “One thing is we have to admit that part of that divide is the Kool-Aid we’re being sold. The divide is not as thick as we’re being sold; most of us are much more near the middle than we’re being told.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.