Matthew McConaughey Faces Backlash After Calling for Gun Control at WH Briefing: ‘Don’t Lecture Us’

Actor Matthew McConaughey is facing heavy backlash after endorsing gun control laws, arguing they are an “acceptable sacrifice” for supporters of the Second Amendment.

The actor — famous for wielding weapons in movies such as The Gentleman, Reign of Fire, and Sahara — also spoke at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, where he called for red flag law, raising the age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21, and background checks.

“Uvalde, Texas, is where I was born,” McConaughey said. “Uvalde is where I learned responsible gun ownership, and Uvalde called me on May 24, when I learned the news of this devastating tragedy.”

“We need responsible gun ownership,” McConaughey affirmed. “We need background checks. We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws, and consequences for those who abuse them.”

Still waiting for Matthew McConaughey to say one thing about his colleague Alec Baldwin — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2022

“I don’t disagree with him on mental illness, family values, school security. But we HAVE background checks, waiting periods DON’T work, ‘red flag law’ is another way to say ‘remove due process,’ & average age of mass killers is 33,” Dana Loesch pointed out.

I don't disagree with him on mental illness, family values, school security. But we HAVE background checks, waiting periods DON'T work, "red flag law"is another way to say "remove due process," & average age of mass killers is 33 https://t.co/UwnfFDIg9d https://t.co/JBiuIrDPnO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 7, 2022

Others also took to Twitter to slam the actor for his comments at the White House press briefing.

Matthew McConaughey just lost so much of the goodwill and respect he earned for years. Don't go to Biden's White House and lecture us on guns. Go back to acting and those slick car commercials. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 7, 2022

I don't care what Matthew McConaughey or any other celebrity thinks about guns. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 7, 2022

Matthew McConaughey: "We need background checks…" This was the moment he lost every ounce of credibility. If you try to purchase a gun from a gun store in the United States, you are already required to pass a background check. He knows nothing about guns. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 7, 2022

If Matthew McConaughey thinks he’s going to smile into the camera and get the Second Amendment repealed, he’s completely wrong. — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) June 7, 2022

So can we say Matthew McConaughey is a crisis actor? https://t.co/MYoFbg2EzV — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 7, 2022

QFE: “Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals [like Hunter Biden].” – Matthew @McConaughey — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) June 7, 2022

The problem with folks like @McConaughey is how they confuse infatuation with inspiration, and lip service with leadership. He’s knows as much about the common Joe as the sleepy Joe he’s pandering for. But, makes a good story s’pose. https://t.co/icDOPhCcvM — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 7, 2022

I loved Interstellar but no Matthew McConaughey has not convinced me to give up my right to self defense against a hostile regime. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2022

Let me get this straight: Matthew McConaughey is AGAINST dead kids? Sir, your bravery leaves me awestruck. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 7, 2022

Others pointed out that while McConaughey claims to be against dead children, the actor opposed pro-life legislation in Texas — like so many other celebrities clamoring for the right of women to kill their unborn children.

Matthew McConaughey opposed Texas' pro-life law. https://t.co/uhdJdveXMF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 7, 2022

“Matthew McConaughey is fine with killing millions of children by abortion,” another Twitter user reacted.

“@McConaughey is a pos liberal who pushes abortions and wants to take your guns,” another tweeted.

“Wow it was so brave of Matthew McConaughey to be against dead kids. Now ask him about abortion,” another quipped.

“Matthew McConaughey said, ‘We have a life preservation issue’ as he speaks on gun control. Totally agree. Mat, can you throw something in on stopping abortion also since we have that issue of life preservation,” another wrote.

