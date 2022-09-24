James Earl Jones Retires As Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars’

Oscar-winning actor James Earl Jones is officially retiring as the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars — an iconic role he played for decades — and is signing over the voice rights to Lucasfilm and Respeecher.

The 91-year-old actor first debuted as Darth Vader in the original 1977 film, and went on to provide most follow-up voice performances for the iconic villain in the Star Wars franchise.

Jones is signing over the rights to his voice so that filmmakers using new AI technology can re-create the voice, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

Sound editor Matthew Wood, who estimates that he has recorded the actor at least a dozen times over the decades, told the magazine that Jones signed off on using his archival voice recordings, because he wants to keep Darth Vader alive — even if it means by artificial means.

“He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?”

Wood also described Jones’ contribution as “a benevolent godfather,” and noted that the filmmakers inform the actor about their plans for Darth Vader, and regard his advice on how to stay on the right course.

Last week, the newly restored Cort Theatre on Broadway was renamed after Jones, becoming the second theater on the Great White Way to be named after a black artist.

