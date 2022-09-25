Actress Constance Wu Claims ‘Fresh off the Boat’ Producer Sexually Harassed Her

Actress Constance Wu is claiming in her upcoming memoir that she was sexually harassed and intimidated by a producer on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat series.

In her upcoming memoir, Making a Scene, Wu alleges that an unnamed senior producer placed his hand on her thigh and eventually grazed her crotch at a sporting event in 2015, according to a report by the New York Times.

Wu also alleges in her memoir that the producer controlled her by demanding that she run all her business matters past him and telling her what to wear.

“I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show,” Wu said at the Atlantic Festival on Friday, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

Wu added that she only started saying “No” to sexual harassment and intimidation from this particular producer once the show was a success and she was “no longer scared of losing my job.”

“I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show,” she said.

“That show was historic for Asian Americans,” Wu added. “It was the only show on network television in over 20 years to star Asian Americans and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us.”

The actress went on to claim that “a few people” knew about the producer’s alleged harassment, and it “felt like a betrayal every time” she went to work and saw them being “buddy-buddy” with him.

Wu’s experience is just one of many examples of what it is apparently like working in Hollywood — a left-wing industry that enjoys lecturing the American public on morality.

In July, for example, actress Mena Suvari said that being pulled into the sex abuse culture of Hollywood helped her nail her role in the 1999 film, American Beauty.

Last year, actress Keira Knightley noted that every woman she knows has been sexually harassed in some way, which even include threats and violence.

In 2017, three decades’ worth of sexual misconduct allegations against the now-disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein were brought to light. And over the years, many power players in Hollywood appeared to have known about Weinstein’s behavior but said nothing about it.

